iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $314.35. The company had a trading volume of 64,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,569. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.54 and a twelve month high of $314.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

