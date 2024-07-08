iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $64.28

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.28 and last traded at $64.38, with a volume of 384776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.59.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,966,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,346,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 168.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 268,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 148,658.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 165,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 165,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,128,000.
About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
