Jardine Matheson (LON:JAR) Shares Down 44%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) traded down 44% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.01 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.01 ($0.45). 636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.80).
Jardine Matheson Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £90.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.
