Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 84,182 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,182 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.62% of monday.com worth $176,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNDY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.24.

monday.com Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $4.74 on Monday, hitting $244.24. 425,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,931. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $251.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.17. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 642.75, a PEG ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

