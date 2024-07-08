Jennison Associates LLC Buys 7,043 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $131,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $2,086,085,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,243 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,173,000 after purchasing an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ARE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.66. The stock had a trading volume of 429,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 109.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

