Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.45% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $963,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,116.93.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $4.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,022.79. The company had a trading volume of 257,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,274. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,011.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1,037.14. The company has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

