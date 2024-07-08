Jennison Associates LLC Grows Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,377,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,517 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $47,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,384,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,530 shares during the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,232,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,231,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,558,000 after acquiring an additional 77,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 391,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 46,999 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 0.1 %

GFL traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.35. 1,468,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $40.27.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

