Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.13 Billion Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,249 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Snowflake worth $1,132,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $838,455,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,644,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,680,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,459,000 after buying an additional 573,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,471,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,524. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.71. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $122.60 and a one year high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.46.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 534,960 shares of company stock worth $67,198,020. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

