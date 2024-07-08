Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.25 Billion Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,270,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315,736 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.92% of Trade Desk worth $1,247,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $255,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,379,000 after purchasing an additional 209,222 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,689,000 after buying an additional 1,979,319 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,898,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,937,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,671. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,154 shares of company stock worth $31,128,226. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

