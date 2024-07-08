Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.67 Billion Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 1.1% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,668,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML traded up $2.91 on Monday, hitting $1,077.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $983.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $922.41. The firm has a market cap of $425.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,087.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

