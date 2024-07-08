Jennison Associates LLC Has $2 Billion Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 837,461 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.85% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $1,999,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $3,483,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,787. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $7.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $481.89. The stock had a trading volume of 774,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,600. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $453.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.73. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $339.02 and a 52-week high of $486.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

