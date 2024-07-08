Jennison Associates LLC Has $3.17 Billion Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,366,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 457,980 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.1% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.62% of Visa worth $3,172,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:V traded down $4.15 on Monday, reaching $266.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,558,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,750. The firm has a market cap of $486.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.68 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.