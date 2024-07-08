Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,612 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Equinix worth $46,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 14.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,649,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,224,000 after purchasing an additional 213,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $756.92. The company had a trading volume of 292,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,630. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $756.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $798.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

