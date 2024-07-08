Jennison Associates LLC Invests $291.17 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,888,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,171,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.53% of Estée Lauder Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,897. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.54. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $197.41. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.