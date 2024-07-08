Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 2,675 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.70% of CMS Energy worth $125,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.70. 1,980,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,686. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

