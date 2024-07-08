Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $44,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in VSE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,694,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VSE by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,067,000 after buying an additional 103,586 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in VSE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 126,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VSE by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in VSE by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VSE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSEC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on VSE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.01. The company had a trading volume of 94,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,146. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.59. VSE Co. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $91.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.43.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $241.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.42 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

About VSE

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.