Jennison Associates LLC Sells 347,386 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 347,386 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Linde worth $136,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $435.74. 1,502,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,927. The firm has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $434.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.09. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $477.71.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

