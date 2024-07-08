Jennison Associates LLC Sells 727,288 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 727,288 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.34% of Exact Sciences worth $43,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,210,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $90,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,985,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $100.77.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exact Sciences
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.