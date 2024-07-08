Jennison Associates LLC Sells 727,288 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 727,288 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.34% of Exact Sciences worth $43,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,210,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $90,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,985,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.