Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,363,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581,841 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $156,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOUR. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 34.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,031,000 after purchasing an additional 881,216 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,083,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,852,000 after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $59,520,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 771,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 77,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,756,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 0.3 %

FOUR traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $73.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,437. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average is $70.99.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 85,916 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,890,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at $39,101,863.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

