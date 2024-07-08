Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Shares of KNSL traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $379.62. The stock had a trading volume of 116,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,653. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.01 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $384.58 and its 200 day moving average is $422.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

