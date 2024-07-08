Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 670,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,609 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $119,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 3.8 %

KRYS stock traded up $6.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.29. 313,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,509. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.29 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.95 and a 1-year high of $192.49.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. The firm’s revenue was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

