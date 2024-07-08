Kujira (KUJI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $112.02 million and $1.05 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kujira has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00001829 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kujira

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 1.05764033 USD and is down -5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $485,579.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

