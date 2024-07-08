Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. On average, analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $59.13 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $122.81. The stock has a market cap of $664.03 million, a P/E ratio of 422.39 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.68 and its 200-day moving average is $96.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

