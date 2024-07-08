LBG Media (LON:LBG) Given New GBX 140 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 140 ($1.77) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LBG Media Stock Up 0.5 %

LBG traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 110 ($1.39). The stock had a trading volume of 12,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,329. The company has a market capitalization of £229.99 million, a PE ratio of 10,800.00 and a beta of 0.61. LBG Media has a twelve month low of GBX 63 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 119 ($1.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.64.

Get LBG Media alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Carol Mary Kane purchased 67,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £49,750.20 ($62,927.14). In other LBG Media news, insider Alexander William Solomou bought 341,929 shares of LBG Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £249,608.17 ($315,719.92). Also, insider Carol Mary Kane bought 67,230 shares of LBG Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £49,750.20 ($62,927.14). Corporate insiders own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

LBG Media Company Profile

LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.