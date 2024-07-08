Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LEG. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LEG

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 2.4 %

LEG stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at $556,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leggett & Platt news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at $556,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karl G. Glassman purchased 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $273,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,223,708.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 65,635 shares of company stock valued at $773,447 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 10,833.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.