LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.
