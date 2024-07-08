LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiqTech International stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIQT Free Report ) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 2.56% of LiqTech International worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

