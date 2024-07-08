Macy’s (NYSE:M) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Macy’s Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 654.67 and a beta of 2.18. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,300.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 565,269 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,021,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,372,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

