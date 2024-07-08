Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $18.97. Approximately 2,788,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,682,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Macy’s Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 634.33 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 2,300.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $1,043,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $392,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $400,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 32.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $7,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

