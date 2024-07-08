Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,620,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,617,517. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

