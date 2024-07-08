Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,789,161 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

