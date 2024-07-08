Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF makes up about 2.7% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned about 13.00% of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LFEQ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period.

Shares of LFEQ stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.05. 1,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a market cap of $28.23 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.96. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

The VanEck Long\u002FFlatTrend ETF (LFEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that uses technical signals to determine an allocation between the S&P 500 and US Treasury bills. The fund may use ETFs for equity exposure. LFEQ was launched on Oct 4, 2017 and is managed by VanEck.

