Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 148,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 30,841 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 744,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 69,567 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in AT&T by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 56,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 1,492.7% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 230,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 216,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $18.81. 23,270,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,567,664. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

