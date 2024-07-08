Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 131.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $464.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,559. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $474.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.15.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.62.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

