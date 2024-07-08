Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 621,023 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 124,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.33. 17,597,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,433,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

