Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,117,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,093,000 after purchasing an additional 355,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,430,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,210,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 91,539 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after buying an additional 23,771 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,102,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after buying an additional 57,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,650,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,390 shares of company stock worth $10,748,234. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Read Our Latest Report on BSY

Bentley Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $49.35. 955,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,899. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. Analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.