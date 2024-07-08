Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 201.0% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 215.3% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 288,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.18. 933,328 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.43. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

