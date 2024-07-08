Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 0.8%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 14,049,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 62,801,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

