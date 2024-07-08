M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

M&C Saatchi Price Performance

Shares of LON SAA opened at GBX 203 ($2.57) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 199.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 182.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £248.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,766.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.38. M&C Saatchi has a 52 week low of GBX 118.50 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.66).

M&C Saatchi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from M&C Saatchi’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. M&C Saatchi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Sweetland acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($46,546.93). 28.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

