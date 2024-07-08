Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,669,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,328,000 after acquiring an additional 53,387 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,518,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,613,000 after buying an additional 288,973 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,974,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,208,000 after buying an additional 325,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,800,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,833,000 after buying an additional 27,488 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRCY opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

