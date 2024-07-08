Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.86.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mercury Systems Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of MRCY opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
