Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MMSI. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.20.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI opened at $85.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $87.44.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 142.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $44,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 38.6% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $599,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.