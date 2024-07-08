Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.06.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.14. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 86,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 85.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 71.5% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 53.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

