Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 185.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,192 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Microchip Technology worth $42,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

MCHP stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,798,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.17. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.452 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.16%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

