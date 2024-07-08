Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.52.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,460,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,786,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.04 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,321,088.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $858,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at $89,321,088.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,730 shares of company stock worth $31,921,649 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

