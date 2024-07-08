Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 78.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 206.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $3.70 on Monday, reaching $390.57. 679,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.87. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $391.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

