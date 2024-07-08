Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,191,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,320,000 after purchasing an additional 233,742 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.14. 1,222,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,440. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.