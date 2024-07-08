Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 9,823 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $36.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,840,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

