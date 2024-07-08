Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,116 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $21,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $112.21. 4,196,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,622,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.54. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $102.75 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

