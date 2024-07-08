Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271,891 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $81,507,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 145.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,491,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $36,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.5 %

WY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.59. 3,883,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.27. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

