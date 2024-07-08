Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $13.08 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,703,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,675,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,746,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,888. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

