Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $19.05 Million Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $19,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 122.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ashland by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ASH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,583. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average of $92.99.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 42.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

